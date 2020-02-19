Ryan Newman released from hospital after horrific Daytona crash

Update

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Newman was released from the Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday according to Roush Fenway Racing.

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An update for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman who is recovering from a horrific crash during Sunday’s race.

Roush Fenway Racing says “the veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.

The racing team also posted a picture of Newman with his two daughters.

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Original

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver about 20 hours after Newman’s car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph, flipped, got T-boned by another car, flipped several more times and skidded to a halt in flames.

Everyone watching feared the worst Monday night and had to wait nearly two hours to learn that Newman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The latest update was more good news for the 42-year driver and 2008 Daytona 500 champion.