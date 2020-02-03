Gibbs brings Stewart and Labonte into NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joe Gibbs will be inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame Friday night alongside Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart.
Both drivers won championships driving for Gibbs, who is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after winning three Super Bowls as a coach.
The induction trio caps a historic year for Gibbs. A year ago, his eldest son died and his team went 1-2-3 in the Daytona 500 a month later.
Gibbs drivers won a record 19 races and the the Cup Series championship. Now he celebrates at the Hall of Fame.