Schumer calls for more funding from Trump, Senate republicans

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump and the Senate Republicans to get behind the Heroes Act, which Democrats already passed their proposal in the House.

The $3 trillion measure includes hazards pay for health care workers, another round of stimulus checks and more funding for the Center for Disease Controls.

“It’s over 60 days since the House passed the Heroes Act which is a strong, bold, comprehensive proposal to deal with the greatest crisis, the greatest health crisis we have had in a hundred years,” Schumer said.

“The greatest economic crisis in 75 years as use mentioned the Republicans don’t have their own act together. The President says one thing, the Senate Republicans say another, many are devised. We hope they are unified and present something to us.”

President Trump and congressional republican leaders have said their focus for the next round of coronavirus stimulus funding will be schools and healthcare, but no plan has been submitted.

Democrats are also calling on the White house to fund more testing.