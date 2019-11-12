McQuaid’s Passero is Player of the Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Another Monday means only one thing: it’s time to crown another Player of the Week.

This week, we crown a young man who has already worn the crown once before, but who is part of a team that has been waiting for its crown for decades.

McQuaid running back Andrew Passero rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winning touchdown in sectional final.

Not only did McQuaid earn their first sectional title since 1978, but they beat their archrivals from Aquinas to do so.

All this makes Passero an easy choice for Player of the Week.