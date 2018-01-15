Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
WROC Community Events
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Big Game
UB women’s advance in NCAA tournament with upset win over Rutgers
The NCAA Latest: Buffalo tops ex-coach Hurley, Arizona State
Fans make predictions for Super Bowl LII
Former Browns QB has chance at Super Bowl ring
Jucy Lucy, the burger to try in the Twin Cities
More Big Game Headlines
What’s so special about a Super Bowl game ball?
Super Bowl fans are showing their team spirit all over
It’s Disney World… for football fans
What does it take to host a Super Bowl?
Justin Timberlake will be part of the Super Sunday spectacle
The Bold North Zip Line is the place to be ahead of Super Bowl 52
“Bold North” has become the mantra for Super Bowl week
Eagles go “Lucha Libre” to support international football
Super security in place for the Super Bowl
Al Michaels set to call his 10th career Super Bowl
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss