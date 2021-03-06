March 7, 2021: Henry Padron & Pamela Bailie

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
106 new cases, zero new virus deaths in Monroe County
Top Stories
Consumer Reports: At-home DNA test kits
Maia Chaka credits Rochester on her journey to becoming the NFL’s first Black woman official
Video
CDC study shows pregnant women are at greater risk for COVID-19
Virginia man sentenced for $5.7 million investment fraud scheme
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Maia Chaka credits Rochester on her journey to becoming the NFL’s first Black woman official
Video
Top Stories
Roundball Roundup: March 5, 2021
Video
Aquinas uses late push to sweep McQuaid
Video
Safety Micah Hyde signs contract extension, will remain in Buffalo through 2023
Penfield nips Victor on ice
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Maia Chaka credits Rochester on her journey to becoming the NFL’s first Black woman official
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Especially chilly with scattered lake flakes today
Video
Top Stories
Childhood trauma expert weighs in on mental impact of 3-year-old watching mother’s arrest
Video
Irondequoit small business owners benefit from town’s COVID relief grant program
Caledonia’s ‘Ice King’ pays tribute to first responders in lieu of annual ice festival
Video
Kucko’s Camera: Thinking spring from ice to stream at Oatka Falls in LeRoy
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Spencerport Fire District commissioner dead after crash
Top Stories
Easter basket food drive in Rochester helps those in need prepare for holiday meal
Video
Expansion at Strong Museum for video game wing
Video
Lilac Festival doubtful for May, organizers hopeful for event later in summer
Video
School No. 29 in Rochester reopens after COVID-19 outbreak forces closure
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
March 7, 2021: Henry Padron & Pamela Bailie
Be Inspired
Posted:
Mar 6, 2021 / 03:29 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 6, 2021 / 03:29 PM EST
Trending Stories
Virginia teen shot after father left argument with group of men
RPD officer on leave after tackling, pepper spraying woman with her child nearby
Video
New York easing restrictions on gathering capacity, travel guidance as COVID-19 situation improves
Video
Consumer Reports: At-home DNA test kits
Side effects and what to expect after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Video
Virginia man sentenced for $5.7 million investment fraud scheme
Weather forecast: Especially chilly with scattered lake flakes today
Video
How soon are you immune to COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine?
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Especially chilly with scattered lake flakes today
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss