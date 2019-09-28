Be Inspired September 29, 2019: Steve Carl

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Border Report Tour
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather Forecast: Rain showers exit this evening and temperatures drop
Top Stories
Legendary Mexican crooner José José dies from cancer
New Hampshire man sentenced for stabbing State Trooper
Judge blocks extension of fast-track deportations nationwide
Heartburn drug, Zantac, pulled off market
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Thad’s three things: Bills vs. Patriots
Top Stories
Football Frenzy: September 27, 2019
Schroeder stuns, defeating Pittsford on homecoming
Crunch top Amerks 4-1 in preseason opener
Schroeder girls soccer tallies eighth win of 2019 season
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather Forecast: Rain showers exit this evening and temperatures drop
Top Stories
New location for School No. 22
Top Stories
Vaping chains sue State, research continues at UR Medical Center
Rochester couple wins contest, will marry at Sunday’s Bills game
Mother of boy who died in grease trap files notice of claim against city and county
Get to know the ‘Ink Master,’ Rochester’s Laura Marie
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired September 29, 2019: Steve Carl
Be Inspired
Posted:
Sep 28, 2019 / 03:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2019 / 03:55 PM EDT
Dont Miss
Weather Forecast: Rain showers exit this evening and temperatures drop
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss