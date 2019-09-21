Be Inspired September 22, 2019: Pedro Riveros

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Tennessee man charged with setting wife on fire
Top Stories
GM electric car push could mean fewer and lower-paying jobs
PR veterans still struggling two years after Hurricane Maria
Third-graders found at McDonald’s after walking away from recess
Police assess rise in threat tips after 3 mass killings
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Thad’s three things: Bills vs. Bengals
Top Stories
Victor holds off Odyssey/Olympia in Class A showdown
Football Frenzy: September 20, 2019
Prepare yourself for traffic, ticket and tailgate changes at Bills home opener
Pay college athletes? NY assembly bill could make it happen
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Harbor House relieving families with long hospital stays
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Let’s bottle this, shall we?
Top Stories
3rd grader dies in ‘freak accident’ riding bike on her 9th birthday
Sen. Gillibrand attends roundtable discussion on disability rights in Rochester
George Eastman Museum receiving grant to help preserve film collection
Large vape shop manufacturing company leaving New York
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Back to School
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired September 22, 2019: Pedro Riveros
Be Inspired
Posted:
Sep 21, 2019 / 05:44 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2019 / 05:44 PM EDT
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Let’s bottle this, shall we?
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss