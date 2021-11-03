Be Inspired October 31, 2021: Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez

Some very light rain and snow showers are sliding through the Finger Lakes courtesy of Lake Erie. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies emerge and temperatures warm into the middle 40s. Similar to Wednesday, there will still be a chance for scattered rain, snow, and graupel showers through this afternoon, but most of the day will be dry.

High pressure is nosing in from the southwest and will eventually shift the wind direction more southerly. That should help clear the skies and we can expect another cold start to Friday with many at or below freezing. Cold air loosens its grip Friday afternoon and temperatures climb toward 50° under mostly sunny skies.