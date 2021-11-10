Be Inspired October 31, 2021: Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez

We're 3 for 3 in terms of nice days this week! While cooler, our Wednesday featured abundant sunshine until high clouds started sneaking in this evening. Those clouds to the west mark the start of an evolving system that will be heading our way over the next 36 hours. But at least through the evening, partly cloudy skies will hang tight as temperatures quickly drop into the 30s. Cold, but still within normal range for this time of year.

This will likely be our best night to check out the free sky show to the south. Using the moon as your guide, you'll be able to spot planets Jupiter, Saturn and Venus without any optical help. Venus and Jupiter are particularly bright!