Be Inspired October 17, 2021: Nancy Ortiz-Colon

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Police: Rochester man seriously injured after shooting
Top Stories
Dr. Fauci dismayed by Texas’ move to ban mandates
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Vehicle belonging to missing Ohio family found in river nearly 20 years later
The Latest: Fauci dismayed by Texas’ move to ban mandates
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Titans
Live
Top Stories
Football Frenzy: October 16, 2021
Video
Feldman’s Favorites: Week 6
Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Titans
Football Frenzy: October 15, 2021
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Islamic Relief in Rochester hosts Day of Dignity
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Breezy with scattered lake effect rain showers into Sunday
Video
Top Stories
Foreign medical professionals to assist in local ‘Vax to School’ clinics, outreach
Video
‘Day of Dignity’ provides essential supplies, love for Rochester families in need
Video
Chemung County Torture-Murder suspects transferred to Chemung County Jail
Video
Executive Bello announces launch of $114 million ‘Bring Monroe Back’ plan
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
BestReviews
Halloween
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
First Responders Spotlight
Hispanic Heritage Month
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
Islamic Relief in Rochester hosts Day of Dignity
Video
Top Stories
‘Day of Dignity’ provides essential supplies, love for Rochester families in need
Video
Local man says mother-in-law waiting in ER for 36 hours at RGH
Video
Maa’s Diner in Webster to close for good by month’s end, cites pandemic as cause
First day as Rochester Police Chief for David Smith, longtime RPD veteran
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired October 17, 2021: Nancy Ortiz-Colon
Be Inspired
Posted:
Oct 17, 2021 / 08:47 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 17, 2021 / 11:04 AM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Local man says mother-in-law waiting in ER for 36 hours at RGH
Video
Scientists develop new strategy to fight coronaviruses, vaccinate against future pandemics
Executive Bello announces launch of $114 million ‘Bring Monroe Back’ plan
Video
Vehicle belonging to missing Ohio family found in river nearly 20 years later
Seneca Park Zoo announces winning name for snow leopard cub
Gallery
Foreign medical professionals to assist in local ‘Vax to School’ clinics, outreach
Video
RPD investigate after body found near Emerson Street in Rochester
Video
Eric Smith, Steuben County child killer, granted parole; ‘inevitable’ says former DA
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Breezy with scattered lake effect rain showers into Sunday
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center