Be Inspired October 11, 2020: Christine Vargas

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Letchworth State Park closed due to high visitor density
Top Stories
28 arrests in Wisconsin protests over police slaying of teen
Monroe County sees 43 new coronavirus cases
Judge throws out Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania lawsuit
Weather forecast: Warm & windy with showers & storms later on
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Feldman’s Favorites: Week 5
Top Stories
Spencerport, McQuaid boys soccer notch wins
Video
Thomas field hockey shuts out Penfield in sectional final rematch
Video
Titans on track for Tuesday game against Bills after no new COVID-19 cases reported
Video
Hannah Griffith finds ‘normalcy’ amid unconventional field hockey season
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Warm & windy with showers & storms later on
Video
Top Stories
Webster BLM protesters call for town to adopt anti-racism education programs after comments made by town supervisor
Top Stories
SUNY Brockport employee retaliated against by administrator speaks out: ‘I want accountability’
Video
Disguised as FedEx driver, local teen surprises childhood best friend in South Carolina
Video
54 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, largest single-day increase since July 10
Video
Gates police searching for suspect who fled from police, wanted for multiple larcenies
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Halloween
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Career Connection
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
McQuaid’s 39th annual relay to honor one of its own
Video
Top Stories
Zweigle’s celebrates 15,000 square foot addition to manufacturing facility in Rochester
New radio program bridges language barrier
Video
‘Trunk-or-Treat’ Rochester Elks Lodge hosting Halloween fun
Video
Legislation proposed to help veterans receive benefits
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired October 11, 2020: Christine Vargas
Be Inspired
Posted:
Oct 10, 2020 / 03:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 10, 2020 / 03:20 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Monroe County sees 43 new coronavirus cases
54 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, largest single-day increase since July 10
Video
Gov. Cuomo: ‘If the infection rate increases, we’ll be forced to close down’
Video
Penfield man arrested after camera found in Gates couple’s bedroom
Video
Letchworth State Park closed due to high visitor density
Weather forecast: Warm & windy with showers & storms later on
Video
Wheatfield man arrested after deputies say he killed his father
Gov. Cuomo calls out school districts for not doing enough to keep communities informed
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Warm & windy with showers & storms later on
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss