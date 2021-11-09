Be Inspired November 7, 2021: Brian Nicholson

While our Tuesday started warm and sunny, things are quickly changing this evening. A cold front has worked southward, allowing winds to turn northerly as temperatures drop. A band of showers will develop as a weak piece of energy slides through. This will provide a period of a few hours of generally light rain, likely set to exit the region after midnight. In fact, skies should be back to mostly clear by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday should feature plenty of sunshine with highs into the middle 50s, all things considered a fairly normal early November day. Clouds will increase again Thursday as the flow turns southerly Thursday in advance of our next system. Southeast winds will increase late Thursday with rain and even a random rumble overspread the region into Thursday night. Gusty winds to 40 mph appear likely for many with an isolated 50 mph gust perhaps not impossible, particularly along the narrow convective band of downpours with the front itself.