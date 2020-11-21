Be Inspired November 22, 2020: Mike Johansson

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
302 New COVID-19 cases in Monroe County
Top Stories
Protesters burn part of Guatemala’s Congress building
‘Wipeout’ contestant dies after finishing obstacle course
What does emergency use for a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Judge rules against Pres. Trump global media chief after firings
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Hospital dedicates building wing to Josh Allen’s late grandmother, launches new fund
Top Stories
Section V basketball players pushing for a season this year
Video
What went right, What went wrong: Bills at Cardinals
Gallery
East Rochester dominant, Livonia clutch in championship wins
Video
Fairport wins on last-second goal, Spencerport shuts-out Mercy for sectional titles
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Clouds overnight ahead of a snow and rain Sunday
Top Stories
On the edge of a shut down? Region flirting with COVID ‘orange zone’ numbers
Video
Top Stories
Heading into the weekend with sights and sounds of pure nature
Video
RIT students discovered hidden text on ancient manuscript
Speed, alcohol factors in Webster crash that killed 1, injured 5 after underage drinking party
Video
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Development
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Veterans Voices
Share The Warmth
Food For Families
Top Stories
On the edge of a shut down? Region flirting with COVID ‘orange zone’ numbers
Video
Top Stories
Turkey giveaway on Tops on Lake Avenue
Video
Advocates in Rochester call to ‘Stop All Evictions’
Video
Thanksgiving gathering limits: Where area sheriffs stand on the issue
Video
JPMorgan Chase awards $180K to REDCO to support local small business
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired November 22, 2020: Mike Johansson
Be Inspired
Posted:
Nov 21, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 21, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
Trending Stories
On the edge of a shut down? Region flirting with COVID ‘orange zone’ numbers
Video
Monroe county 7-day rolling average positivity rate declines for fifth straight day
COVID-19 positivity rate plateaus, even as Monroe County keeps breaking virus records
Video
294 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, seven-day rolling average of 259 new cases per day
Video
Hospital dedicates building wing to Josh Allen’s late grandmother, launches new fund
302 New COVID-19 cases in Monroe County
Daily COVID-19 deaths hit highest level since May
Woman dead, husband arrested during ‘suspicious death’ investigation in Waterloo
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Clouds overnight ahead of a snow and rain Sunday
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss