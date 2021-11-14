Be Inspired November 14, 2021: Mary Worboys-Turner

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Jets
Live
Top Stories
Why meat prices aren't likely to drop anytime soon
What is ‘lane-splitting’? California allows motorcyclists to do it, but the rest of the country does not
FBI confirms fake email messages were sent from gov’t account
Police: Man recovering from shooting on Durnan Street
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Wayne and Le Roy girls volleyball taken down in Far West Regionals
Video
Top Stories
Hilton soccer moves on to state final, Spencerport and Penfield come up short
Video
Football Frenzy: November 13, 2021
Video
Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Jets
New football program at Vertus high school invigorates the school
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Rochester sees several homicides in a single day following emergency order
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Scattered lake showers prelude widespread rain and wet snow
Video
Top Stories
Homeowner spreads joy as Black Santa after receiving racist letter
Video
Tampa police investigate after several body parts found in bay
Video
Adults who pose as unaccompanied migrant children at border face additional charges
Comic lovers celebrate, idolize heroes at Empire Comic Fest in Rochester
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Holidays
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Destination NY
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
BestReviews
First Responders Spotlight
Veterans Voices
What’s Good
Top Stories
Comic lovers celebrate, idolize heroes at Empire Comic Fest in Rochester
Video
Top Stories
Local group provides Thanksgiving meals to thousands through power of social media
Video
‘It has to stop’: Rochester reaches record for homicides as community grasps for solutions
Video
After Newark man's fatal overdose, loved ones use his story to inspire others
Video
Rochester activists and police agree, the root cause of violence starts in the home
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired November 14, 2021: Mary Worboys-Turner
Be Inspired
Posted:
Nov 14, 2021 / 08:49 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2021 / 10:12 AM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
RPD: Investigation underway on Rochester’s third fatal shooting Saturday
RPD investigating shooting on Driving Park Avenue
Mayor Warren declares state of emergency due to ongoing violence in Rochester
Video
Family sues after loved one’s corpse falls out of Massachusetts casket
Eric Smith, Steuben County child killer, set to be released next week; no approved address yet
Video
Rochester bank robbery suspect taken into custody in Brighton, found with stolen vehicle
Video
Mother brought to tears by arrest in her daughter’s shooting death
Video
RPD investigating fatal shooting near Athens Street, city’s 4th homicide of the weekend
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Scattered lake showers prelude widespread rain and wet snow
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center