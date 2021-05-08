Be Inspired May 9, 2021: Bret Garwood

*FROST ADVISORIES GO INTO EFFECT STARTING MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH 8 A.M. SUNDAY FOR ORLEANS, GENESEE, WYOMING AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES.*

Mostly cloudy skies from this morning has kept temperatures in the 40s across the region. As drier air works its way in the sun will break through some of the clouds from west to east, which will help temperatures rise into the mid 50s. Elsewhere, scattered showers and stubborn cloud cover south of Rochester is keeping some areas in the 40s.