Be Inspired May 30, 2021: Rachel Crawford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says historically on Memorial Day weekend, they've had difficulty dealing with large crowds. The forecast is not going to be 'summer-like', but RPD still says plenty of people will still be out. A major focus is Ontario Beach Park.

Captain Mark Mura says every Memorial Day weekend, large groups of youth end up fighting in areas like Charlotte on the beach. Mura says in the past, they put out special operations teams to deal with this.

“So over the past few years —- actually it’s been quite a few years —- we’ve put together operational plans to assess such," he says adding, "For the most part, we’ve been able to mitigate most of the issues that we’ve had.”