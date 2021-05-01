Be Inspired May 2, 2021: Margit Brazda Poirier

SATURDAY: Things are off to a much more calm start this weekend. Temperatures this morning will rise from the 40s into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under sunny skies and calm winds.

Today will likely be the driest day this weekend, and over the next several days too. Winds will shift from the northwest to southwest later in the day as a warm frontal boundary approaches the region. This will bring increasing clouds and a quick, passing shower to the area late afternoon and early this evening, but the majority of the day is spent dry.