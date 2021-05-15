Be Inspired May 16, 2021: Luis Carrasquillo

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Electric vehicles becoming more affordable, could cost less than gas-powered vehicles
Top Stories
Bleak futures fuel widespread protests by young Colombians
Homer Police rescue fawn wandering in road
US warns extremists may strike as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Passenger killed in UTV crash in Maryland
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Top Stories
Penfield, Hilton get clutch boys lacrosse wins
Video
Top Stories
Rochester Red Wings tickets now on sale
Video
Red Wings fall, 3-1, in Trenton Thursday night
Webster legend tops Section Five Best
Video
Wayne uses big second half to top Aquinas in boys lacrosse
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Lilac Festival guide: Dates, events, COVID-19 restrictions, and more
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Life is good this weekend!
Video
Top Stories
Eastman School of Music student says he was racially profiled by guards, video of incident goes viral
Video
Rochester businesses concerned about vaccination requirements for customers: ‘Fuel to the fire’
Video
RCSD hosts livestreamed fundraiser festival for ‘Arts for All’ scholarship
New York’s Finger Lakes Region Pushes For National Heritage Area Designation
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Lilac Festival
Rochester Rundown
Top Stories
Lilac Festival guide: Dates, events, COVID-19 restrictions, and more
Video
Top Stories
Bronson calls for improved nursing home visitation: ‘No excuse to prolong this suffering’
Rochester Red Wings tickets now on sale
Video
Summer camps prep to reopen with CDC guidance, still awaiting guidance from NYS
Video
Brouk, Bronson pushing for mental health legislation
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired May 16, 2021: Luis Carrasquillo
Be Inspired
Posted:
May 15, 2021 / 03:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 15, 2021 / 03:37 PM EDT
Trending Stories
WATCH: City of Rochester releases body camera video of officers shooting, killing man
Video
Police searching for missing Brighton man
Eastman School of Music student says he was racially profiled by guards, video of incident goes viral
Video
Ohio fraternity knew dangers before hazing death
Pandemic puppies: Recent uptick in surrendered dogs at Rochester animal rescue group
Video
RPD Chief: Man shot, killed by police ‘brandished’ a handgun during traffic stop
Video
Gov. Cuomo says state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to fall
Lilac Festival guide: Dates, events, COVID-19 restrictions, and more
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Life is good this weekend!
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP