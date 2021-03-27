Be Inspired March 28, 2021: Tricia Marsherall

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
NYS Trooper originally from South Buffalo dies 3 years after being hit by vehicle while on duty
Top Stories
MCSO searching for missing Henrietta mother and daughter
198 new cases, zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County
Community supports Binghamton man who lost legs in farming accident
Gov. Cuomo announces more than 8.5M COVID vaccines administered across NYS
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Football Frenzy
Big Tournament
Top Stories
How to watch: Syracuse vs. Houston in Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament
Video
Top Stories
Football Frenzy: March 26, 2021
Video
Irondequoit crazy catch tops Section Five Best
Video
McQuaid volleyball sweeps Victor
Video
Section V Live: March 25, 2021
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: 50/50 weekend with clouds to sun today, gusty rain on Sunday
Video
Top Stories
How to watch: Syracuse vs. Houston in Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament
Video
Top Stories
Change the tune: How Rochester’s music scene is navigating the pandemic one year later
Video
‘Excelsior Pass’ could allow more people at local events and venues
Video
97% of Fairport United Methodist Church congregation votes ‘yes’ to hold same-sex weddings
Video
New gift card program aims to help Brighton business recover
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
New gift card program aims to help Brighton business recover
Video
Top Stories
RCSD says it will remain in a hybrid learning model for the remainder of the school year
Video
Irondequoit partners with Lifespan to book vaccination appointments, provide transportation for residents
Video
Irondequoit Library: No more late fees for children, teens
Video
The Lyric Theatre transferring ownership to local church
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired March 28, 2021: Tricia Marsherall
Be Inspired
Posted:
Mar 27, 2021 / 03:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 27, 2021 / 03:26 PM EDT
Trending Stories
MCSO searching for missing Henrietta mother and daughter
The Boynton House: Tour a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Rochester
Video
Rochester tornado? Strange cloud formation from Friday’s storm explained
Gallery
Gov. Cuomo: New ‘Excelsior Pass’ will fast-track reopening of entertainment venues, businesses
Video
Community supports Binghamton man who lost legs in farming accident
212 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, young adults accounting for most new cases
Video
Gov. Cuomo announces more than 8.5M COVID vaccines administered across NYS
198 new cases, zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: 50/50 weekend with clouds to sun today, gusty rain on Sunday
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss