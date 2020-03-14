Be Inspired March 15, 2020: Miguel Millan

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
CDC said the flu has killed 20,000 Americans this season
Top Stories
R. Kelly faces new charges in federal indictment in NY
Greece swears in 1st female president in front of nearly empty parliament
All Monroe county public schools closed indefinitely
Governor Hutchinson, Secretary Smith provides Coronavirus update, confirms 12 total presumptive cases
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Map Center
Weather Extras
Almanac
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
Chase for the Championship
Top Stories
Titans hockey disappointed that state tournament has been postponed
Video
Top Stories
Section V Live: March 12, 2020
Video
Quinton Spain to re-sign with Bills
Video
Coronavirus forces changes to sports in Rochester
Knighthawks season on hold after NLL suspends play over virus outbreak
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
2nd local case of COVID-19 is 1st example of community transmission
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus won’t stop couple from spending time together every day
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Cool but quiet weekend…
Video
Dept. of Health seeking 4 people who were on bus with local man who tested positive for virus
Video
Coronavirus Facts First: Evening of March 13, 2020
Video
To Austria… and right back to Rochester
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Entertainment News
Health Watch
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Sunrise Smart Start
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
The Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Be Inspired
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Ask The Experts
Puerto Rico Recovery
First Responders Spotlight
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
All Monroe county public schools closed indefinitely
Previous Alert
1
of
/
19
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Browncroft Comm. Church
1
of
/
19
Closings
Eastside Church
2
of
/
19
Closings
First Bible Baptist Church
3
of
/
19
Closings
Gates Presbyterian Church
4
of
/
19
Closings
GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB
5
of
/
19
Closings
Hope Church
6
of
/
19
Closings
Messiah Lutheran Church
7
of
/
19
Closings
NORTHRIDEGE CHURCH
8
of
/
19
Closings
Northside Christian Academy
9
of
/
19
Closings
Pearce Church
10
of
/
19
Closings
Perinton Presbyterian Church
11
of
/
19
Closings
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
12
of
/
19
Closings
Spencerport First Congregational Church
13
of
/
19
Closings
Spiritus Christi Church
14
of
/
19
Closings
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
15
of
/
19
Closings
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
16
of
/
19
Closings
Town of Irondequoit
17
of
/
19
Closings
Town of Rush Recreation Department
18
of
/
19
Closings
Webster Baptist Church
19
of
/
19
Be Inspired March 15, 2020: Miguel Millan
Be Inspired
Posted:
Mar 14, 2020 / 03:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 14, 2020 / 03:16 PM EDT
Trending Stories
State of emergency declared, Greece schools closed, patient hospitalized after 2nd local COVID-19 case
Video
All Monroe county public schools closed indefinitely
Gov. Cuomo: 1 death, 524 cases throughout New York State
Video
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
Video
List of local schools, businesses, churches impacted by coronavirus outbreak
2nd local case of COVID-19 is 1st example of community transmission
Video
Wegmans secretly funded anti-Whole Foods development groups
Video
COVID-19 coronavirus arrives in Monroe County, local events begin to cancel
Video
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Cool but quiet weekend…
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss