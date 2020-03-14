Breaking News
All Monroe county public schools closed indefinitely
1  of  19
Closings
Browncroft Comm. Church Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Hope Church Messiah Lutheran Church NORTHRIDEGE CHURCH Northside Christian Academy Pearce Church Perinton Presbyterian Church Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Webster Baptist Church

Be Inspired March 15, 2020: Miguel Millan

Be Inspired
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss