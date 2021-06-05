Be Inspired June 6, 2021: Amilcar Deleon

*The video forecast above is from News 8 at Sunrise. Catch the latest on CBS News 8 at Noon after "The Price is Right!"*

No 90s for the Rochester airport Sunday as we continue to wait for our first 90 degree day of the year. It may come today as we start another hazy, hot, and humid afternoon. A thin layer of cirrus thickens as we get through the day. We are forecasting a high of 89°, but with the added humidity, it will feel like the lower 90s. While we have been able to avoid rain over the weekend, added humidity and some weak lift will mean the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Any of these will form likely off a lake breeze. Best chances will be well south of Erie and Ontario.