Be Inspired June 20, 2021: Javier Zapata

WEST BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that involved a motorcycle and a tractor trailer in Bloomfield early Saturday afternoon on Sand Road. Deputies say the motorcycle operator tried to pass a tractor on a double-yellow line. As the tractor was turning left the motorcycle crashed into the tractor and a 3-year-old child was ejected off the back of the motorcycle.

Mercy Flight was called to the scene. The child was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.