Be Inspired June 13, 2021: Matt Hurlbutt

Clouds from the morning gave way to sunshine this afternoon as temperatures spiked into the upper 70s, making for a beautiful start to the weekend. Lake Ontario remains in the 50s and an onshore flow is likely to keep the shoreline cooler than those upper 70s highs experienced inland. Still, a nice day overall.

Saturday evening remains quiet with just a few clouds, and temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. The second half of the weekend won't be quite as dry, but won't be a washout either as chances for scattered showers and storms return.