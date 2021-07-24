Be Inspired July 25, 2021: Bill Ketchen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a 71-year-old man from Rochester was washing his car at his residence on Lake Avenue on Friday when a group of teenagers pulled up to him in a vehicle that was stolen overnight from a county residence. Police say one of the teens displayed a firearm and stole the victim's vehicle at gunpoint.

According to the RPD, the victim is a Vietnam Army Veteran and he was not injured during the incident.