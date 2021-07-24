Be Inspired July 25, 2021: Bill Ketchen

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Business
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Snow leopard at San Diego Zoo suspected positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
Nearly 50 years later, ex-officer meets ‘lost’ girl again
Goo-goo for gold: Nurses knit mini Olympic uniforms for newborns
SPCA takes 15 cats from Cheektowaga home
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Sabres select Michigan defenseman Owen Power with first pick in 2021 NHL Draft
Top Stories
Bills training camp preview: Offensive line
Sabres traded D Rasmus Ristolainen to Flyers ahead of NHL Draft
Bills training camp preview: Running backs
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Saturday starts warm & dry with evening rain & rumbles
Video
Top Stories
Foam shortage causing shipping delays nationwide, RIT professor weighs in
Video
Top Stories
Rochester guitar legend Greg Townson releases new album, all songs originally written by women
Video
Alabama governor on rise in COVID-19 cases: ‘It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated’
Video
Rochester Rundown: Week of July 23, 2021
Video
A future without passwords may be closer than you think
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Destination NY
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
‘Reimagining’ bail reform: Some police chiefs saying it needs closer look after Harloff arrest
Video
Top Stories
Fashion Week of Rochester Hosts Two Sold-Out Shows
Video
Artist Row returns to Rochester Public Market in September with juried art show, live music and more
Henrietta Fire District’s bad budgeting led to more taxes than necessary, comptroller audit says
Casino Night fundraiser Saturday for Children’s Dyslexia Center of Rochester
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired July 25, 2021: Bill Ketchen
Be Inspired
Posted:
Jul 24, 2021 / 03:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 24, 2021 / 03:31 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Three teens charged following carjackings
How many Olympians are from New York?
Neighbors ask for change after violent crime near strip club in Rochester
Video
138 arrests made by VIPER Task Force as Rochester reaches 9 straight days without a homicide
Video
Flying with weed: It’s OK to have this much marijuana in New York airports
Video
Man arrested for DWI, strikes bridge with child present
CDC now monitoring ‘over 200 individuals in 27 states’ for monkeypox
Fairport woman: Piles of recyclables sit for three weeks, Waste Management facing delays
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Saturday starts warm & dry with evening rain & rumbles
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss