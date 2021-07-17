Be Inspired July 18, 2021: Tracy Boff

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Business
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
First Annual Black Business Convention in Rochester
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of WNY
Video
6-year-old girl dies in D.C. mass shooting
Europe flood death toll tops 160
First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID-19
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Top Stories
Getting out of the trees with ease
Video
Top Stories
Danielle Downey Classic heating up as weekend approaches
Video
Red Wings fall to Mets 14-12 in Syracuse
How to get free tickets for Buffalo Bills training camp
Five tied for the lead after first round of Danielle Downey Classic
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of WNY
Video
Top Stories
How Canada’s protracted border closure impacts Rochester businesses
Video
Top Stories
Planning to travel this summer? Be prepared to spend more money
Video
Nightclub ROAR launching its first Pride outdoor event Saturday
Rochester Rundown: Week of July 16, 2021
Video
Sailor becomes first woman to complete Navy special warfare training
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Destination NY
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
Heroes Brewing Co.’s ‘Ally’ beer supports Trillium and MOCHA
Top Stories
Nightclub ROAR launching its first Pride outdoor event Saturday
Local Arc of Monroe ‘Ballantyne Olympics’ Conclude
Video
St. John Fisher program that helps first-generation college students receives boost in funding
Video
Lawmakers propose $60B for restaurant aid, argue many applicants left out of first round
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired July 18, 2021: Tracy Boff
Be Inspired
Posted:
Jul 17, 2021 / 03:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 17, 2021 / 03:22 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, husband indicted on new charges
Video
Local attorney weighs in on felony charge against Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, husband
Video
Farmington man charged with DWI
Weather forecast: Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of WNY
Video
Rochester facing season of high rent, among 9 other cities nationwide
Video
TSA officers find glass replica rifle in traveler’s carry-on: ‘Not allowed’
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting near food trucks in Portland
Rain delays Hilton Fire Department Carnival
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of WNY
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss