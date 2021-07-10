Be Inspired July 11, 2021: Enrique Rioja

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Auburn junior C.J. Easley birdied his first two holes on Saturday and never looked back, winning the 80th installment of the Monroe Invitational at 12-under par (268), five shots clear of second-place finisher Nicolas Cassidy (-7) of the University of Georgia. Easley, who held a three-shot lead going into Saturday, finished the tournament with rounds of 69, 66, 67, and 66 on the par-70 course. Ross Steelman (Georgia Tech), Andre Lautee (Team Australia), and Nathan Ng (Stanford) all finished in a tie for third place, finishing the tournament at -6.

Just three years after finishing +12 and tied for 31st in his other appearance at the Monroe Invitational as a high schooler, Easley flipped the script with -12 in 2021 to be crowned the champion. The Oxford, Mississippi native's familiarity and patience throughout the week allowed him to be the only player in the tournament to shoot all four rounds under par.