Be Inspired January 31, 2021: Al Burgos

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Florida mom who fostered 300 kids, adopted 7 dies from COVID-19
Top Stories
Man stabbed on Murray Street
268 new cases, zero new virus deaths in Monroe County
AP Analysis: Racial disparity seen in US vaccination drive
CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Pittsford grad heading from Ohio State lax to Syracuse football
Video
Top Stories
Monroe County aims to renovate Frontier Field by 2025 to meet new MLB guidelines
Video
Section V ready for all sports to get green light
Sabres fall 3-2 at home vs. Rangers in overtime
Season of success followed by offseason of uncertainty for Bills
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Lake flurries linger ahead of a cold, but quieter day
Video
Top Stories
Snow blankets roadways wreaking havoc for drivers
Video
Top Stories
Mother of missing Webster teen: ‘All we care about is you coming home safely’
Video
Local chefs spreading love during pandemic, one lasagna at a time
Video
‘Heroes Brewing’ looking to honor fallen Soldiers, donate proceeds
Video
Gov. Cuomo, Dr. Zucker on nursing home report: Undercounting claims are ‘factually inaccurate’
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Black History Month
Top Stories
Monroe County aims to renovate Frontier Field by 2025 to meet new MLB guidelines
Video
Top Stories
Vandalized banners replaced at Center for Disability Rights
Video
Open Door mission reminds of Code Blue status as temperatures drop
Video
Celebrating black entrepreneurs: James Smith and J&E Grocery, 1964-2001
Video
Legislation proposed to eliminate restaurant fees
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Alerts
Alexa
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
February 07 2021 06:30 pm
Be Inspired January 31, 2021: Al Burgos
Be Inspired
Posted:
Jan 30, 2021 / 03:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 30, 2021 / 03:26 PM EST
Trending Stories
Mother of missing Webster teen: ‘All we care about is you coming home safely’
Video
How Super Bowl squares work
URMC email suggests special vaccine route for donors
Video
Rochester man seriously injured after stabbing
RPD officer uses irritant on minor after kicking at officers
Where does the immunocompromised population stand in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out?
Video
Make sure you have these documents for your tax return
Video
Gov. Cuomo: Wedding reception capacity increases with rapid testing model
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Lake flurries linger ahead of a cold, but quieter day
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss