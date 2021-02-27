Be Inspired February 28, 2021: Stephanie Green

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Virginia lawmakers down to the wire on key marijuana bill
Top Stories
Gov. Cuomo announces 1.5 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated
Dad-to-be killed while putting device together for gender reveal
12-year-old girl accused of selling stun-guns at Florida middle school
Lawmakers call for increased gym capacity
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Syracuse drops crucial game on the road at Georgia Tech
Top Stories
Roundball Roundup: February 26, 2021
Video
Robinson reaches 2,000 points as Finney ends Northstar’s perfect season
Video
KeyBank Center to welcome Sabres fans in the stands at 10% capacity for select home games
Video
Irondequoit’s Giuffrida gets milestone win
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Showers taper, quieter but still breezy this afternoon
Video
Top Stories
Roundball Roundup: February 26, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Family of nursing home residents call for 14-day COVID-free visitation rule to be lifted
Video
Penfield High School postpones annual jazz fundraiser concert until next year
Video
‘I hope I make it’: 7-year-old Alabama girl sells lemonade to fund her own brain surgeries
Video
“I’m a real person”: People are just finding out that Tommy Hilfiger is a real person
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Black History Month
Top Stories
WATCH: Highland Fest 2021, a virtual benefit for Highland Hospital
Video
Top Stories
Webster family wins year’s supply of Guglielmo’s sauce after finding ‘golden lid’ at Holt Rd. Wegmans
Memorial service honors fallen National Guard members
Video
Police chief gives kudos to both sides following peaceful Daniel Prude protest in Rochester
Video
Former Irondequoit mall transforming into community center, opening late summer
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired February 28, 2021: Stephanie Green
Be Inspired
Posted:
Feb 27, 2021 / 03:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 27, 2021 / 03:28 PM EST
Trending Stories
Spencerport man gets new lease on life
Dad-to-be killed while putting device together for gender reveal
How soon are you immune to COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine?
“I’m a real person”: People are just finding out that Tommy Hilfiger is a real person
Video
Side effects and what to expect after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Video
AP: Louisiana trooper kicked, dragged Black man who died in custody
Confirmed case of UK COVID-19 strain in Ontario County
Video
Gov. Cuomo: March, April projection for large-scale COVID-19 vaccination distribution
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Showers taper, quieter but still breezy this afternoon
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss