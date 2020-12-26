Be Inspired December 27, 2020: Agustin Rodriguez

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
DOH: Orange County health care provider may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine
Top Stories
Monroe County confirms zero new COVID-19 deaths, 299 new cases
Amber Alert issued for girl believed to have been abducted by 31-year-old man
Gov. Cuomo: ‘Now we need to keep up the good work’
At least one person at Glasgow Street protest tests positive for COVID-19
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
What Went Right, What Went Wrong: Bills at Broncos
Gallery
Top Stories
Jordan Poyer disappointed in Pro Bowl snub, but motivated to win a title
Gov. Cuomo: State is reviewing Buffalo Bills plan for 6,700 fans attending playoff game
Video
Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for 4th time this year
Buffalo Bills billboard erected in the heart of New England Patriots country ahead of Monday matchup
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Heavy snow falls west of Rochester
Video
Top Stories
Christmas traditions adapt and move online this year
Angels in disguise: Family receives gifts from local restaurant ‘adopt a family’ program
Video
What to do if your tax return is flagged by the IRS
Video
12-year-old Fairport boy starts his own company: ‘Anyone can recycle’
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Veterans Voices
Food For Families
Holidays
Top Stories
Rochester Kwanzaa observers hope the celebrations will unite the community amid a pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Police give poinsettias to neighborhood on Noel Drive after house explosion
Video
8 years later, memories of West Webster Christmas Eve tragedy endure
Video
Preserving Rochester music history: Rochester-based audio archivist keeps sounds of all kinds safe
Video
Package delays? Local couple says USPS didn’t plan for COVID Christmas
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Alerts
Alexa
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired December 27, 2020: Agustin Rodriguez
Be Inspired
Posted:
Dec 26, 2020 / 03:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 26, 2020 / 03:20 PM EST
Trending Stories
Person of interest identified in connection to Nashville explosion
Monroe County confirms zero new COVID-19 deaths, 299 new cases
Two dead after crash in West Virginia
508 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County; 7-day rolling average for hospital beds available is 33%
Gov. Cuomo: ‘Now we need to keep up the good work’
Utica murder victim’s home robbed on Christmas Eve
Find a free rapid COVID-19 test site in the Rochester area
At least one person at Glasgow Street protest tests positive for COVID-19
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Heavy snow falls west of Rochester
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss