Be Inspired August 2, 2020: Stephany Monoekno

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Part of Route 250 closes after vehicle flips
Top Stories
California becomes first state to hit half a million COVID-19 cases
Coca Cola to debut coke with coffee drinks next year
US Marshals put Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction
Gov. Cuomo: School districts must work with parents on reopening plans
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
‘It’s the future of golf’: Cobblestone Creek adopts pro-founded instructional program
Video
Top Stories
Feliciano out indefinitely with torn pectoral muscle
Golf courses busier than ever during the pandemic
Video
Next Amerks season won’t start before December
Bills send rookies home after five players test positive for COVID-19 this week
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
No Seabreeze this summer tough for region, restaurants
Video
Top Stories
YMCA transitions to Center for Youth
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A beautiful afternoon ahead of rain overnight
Penfield woman receives threats after putting up BLM sign: ‘We won’t be nice the next time’
Video
Election results may be delayed — but not because of fraud
Video
Rep. Morelle responds to ethics probe: ‘I did not threaten anyone’s job and I did not threaten funding’
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Open For Business
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Report It!
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired August 2, 2020: Stephany Monoekno
Be Inspired
Posted:
Aug 1, 2020 / 03:12 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 1, 2020 / 03:12 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Florida child hid in bathroom while burglar beat family members to death
Gov. Cuomo: School districts must work with parents on reopening plans
Wayne County man faces rape charges
Code enforcement officers seek to educate businesses on coronavirus violations in Rochester
Penfield woman receives threats after putting up BLM sign: ‘We won’t be nice the next time’
Video
2nd murder arrest made in deadly Rochester missing person case involving Florida car fire
Ogden dog to be put down after being accused of biting jogger, court finds
Video
One new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 32 new cases
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: A beautiful afternoon ahead of rain overnight
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss