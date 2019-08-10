Be Inspired August 11, 2019: John M. McKenna

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Lego creates special bricks to teach Braille
Top Stories
Gananda Central teacher dies while on vacation in California
Diabetic man dies after health insurance loss forces him to use cheaper insulin
SUNY Morrisville to launch Cannabis Industry Minor
Florida man arrested after Walmart shooting threat on Facebook
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Jarron Jones makes his debut as a Bills player during first preseason game
Top Stories
Artwork created by Fairport girl wins contest held by Greenbay Packers
Top Stories
Restoration of Oak Hill underway
Despite win, Bills offense stumbles in preseason opener
Football is Back! Bills vs. Colts tonight live on WROC
Shelby & LaAdrian Waddle use social media influence to give back
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Artwork created by Fairport girl wins contest held by Greenbay Packers
Top Stories
Local farmers weigh in on Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act
Top Stories
A nation on edge: the impact of mass shootings
“Cops on Top” event raises money for Special Olympics
The impossible burger: Is it a healthier alternative?
City appeals court decision; still fighting for November referendum
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired August 11, 2019: John M. McKenna
Be Inspired
Posted:
Aug 10, 2019 / 04:15 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 10, 2019 / 04:15 PM EDT
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Weather forecast: Cool Saturday evening, gorgeous Sunday ahead!
Adam Interviews
More Don't Miss