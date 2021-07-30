Be Inspired August 1, 2021: Mauricio Riveros & Julio Saenz

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Business
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Amanda Knox blasts film ‘Stillwater’ for exploiting her case
Top Stories
US lawmakers racing the clock to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill
Video
Time is up for eviction moratorium, unless you live in New York
Video
Full renovation, more beds for Veteran’s Outreach Center homeless shelter
Video
Justice Department says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Felony charges dropped against former Aquinas football standout Jarron Jones
Top Stories
Olaijah Griffin, son of rapper Warren G, looking to be breakout hit with Bills
New Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders fitting in well, wowed by Josh Allen
Beane, Allen not worried about upcoming contract extension
Bills Camp Recap: Beasley addresses social media rants; Allen shines
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Fair, chilly start to the weekend with rain and rumbles Sunday
Video
Top Stories
NY voting reform: Noteworthy changes passed this month
Video
Top Stories
Data: Monroe County trending toward “substantial transmission” CDC classification
Video
Weekend ‘Good Vibes Pop Up Shops’ celebrates small businesses and vendors at The Metropolitan
Video
Rochester Rundown: Week of July 30, 2021
Video
‘I thank god we found our family’: TikTok reunites Michigan siblings after 40+ years
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Destination NY
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
Black Culture Festival kicks off Friday at Parcel 5
Top Stories
Cheesy Eddie’s celebrates National Cheesecake Day with free slices on Friday
Video
Bands on the Bricks: Free summer concert series returns Friday to Rochester Public Market
Violence Prevention Summit brings national experts to Rochester
Video
RCSD mourns death of 14-year veteran teacher Andrea Szozda
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired August 1, 2021: Mauricio Riveros & Julio Saenz
Be Inspired
Posted:
Jul 30, 2021 / 08:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2021 / 08:23 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
1 in custody, 2 at large after police chase, crash with shooting suspects in Rochester
Video
A family split by war reunites and settles in Canandaigua
Video
Data: Monroe County trending toward “substantial transmission” CDC classification
Video
Dying 9-11 volunteer asks for one thing: a roller coaster ride
Video
Is there still time to get your second dose of the COVID vaccine if you missed your appointment?
Video
Weather forecast: Fair, chilly start to the weekend with rain and rumbles Sunday
Video
Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says
Video
Hilton principal accused of sexually abusing students has bail lowered
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Fair, chilly start to the weekend with rain and rumbles Sunday
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss