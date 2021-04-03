Be Inspired April 4, 2021: John Loury

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Smugglers sentenced for journey that left 3 sisters dead
Top Stories
Confederate symbols prove difficult to remove in many states
Trump’s ex-bodyguard says former president owes him $130 for McDonald’s order
Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children entered U.S. border custody in March — an all-time high
RPD searching for missing woman and baby
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Football Frenzy
Big Tournament
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Rush-Henrietta, Pal-Mac, Geneseo/Mt. Morris football notch Saturday wins
Top Stories
Football Frenzy: April 2, 2021
Video
Football Frenzy: April 1, 2021
Video
College fans will be allowed back in the stands on April 2 in a limited capacity
Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond enters the transfer portal
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A milder and mostly quiet Easter weekend
Video
Top Stories
Rochester audiences finally return to live comedy and art performances
Video
Top Stories
Some local arts, entertainment venues reopen with audiences for first time since last March
Video
Dryden Theatre reopens with a new curtain and screening dedicated to Jack Garner
Video
8-year-old boy ‘accidentally’ vaccinated in Dallas
Video
Rochester Rundown: Week of April 2, 2021
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
WATCH: Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Virtual Discovery Ball
Video
Top Stories
Rochester Fringe Festival announces plans for ‘hybrid’ event this September
Video
April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month
Lilac Festival dates, events, details, COVID-19 safety measures, and more
Video
Daily memberships to cease at Carlson MetroCenter YMCA, youth services continue
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Be Inspired April 4, 2021: John Loury
Be Inspired
Posted:
Apr 3, 2021 / 03:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 3, 2021 / 03:16 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Minnesota woman vies to become first Sports Illustrated swimsuit model with Down syndrome
Video
No one injured during Ogden robbery, residence shooting
Woman sues Penfield over sewage in her house
Video
219 new cases, zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County
Man in critical condition after shooting
What happens if you get COVID after the first vaccine dose?
Video
Ohio teen shot in the head, remains in extremely critical condition
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses earmarked for priority groups
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: A milder and mostly quiet Easter weekend
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss