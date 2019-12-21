Be Inspired 12/22/19: Erika Rosenberg

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
San Quentin marathon offers inmates a sense of freedom
Top Stories
Proposal at “The Lion King” at RBTL
Virginia mother of 4 killed in horse-drawn-buggy crash
California man pleads guilty in $65M student loan scam
Pres. Trump signs $1.4 trillion in spending, avoids shutdown
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Patriots
Top Stories
Mendon sweeps Pittsford’s annual Rainbow Classic
1-on-1 with Red Wings owner Naomi Silver on possible MiLB eliminations
Van Riemsdyk scores 2, Flyers rout Eichel-less Sabres 6-1
Patriots predictions on Inside the Buffalo Huddle
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Winter begins and so does the warming
Top Stories
The Buffalo Bills are relevant, and ‘Bills Dad’ is thrilled
Top Stories
County combating the opioid crisis on the inside
Bills fans scramble to watch Saturday’s game
Brockport Superintendent takes new position with state’s department of education
Teacher’s Union considering stopping collaboration with the school district
Lifestyle
Around Town
Remarkable Women
Health News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community Photos
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Sunrise Smart Start
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
Community Child Care
Be Inspired 12/22/19: Erika Rosenberg
Be Inspired
Posted:
Dec 21, 2019 / 03:34 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 21, 2019 / 03:34 PM EST
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Winter begins and so does the warming
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss
Dont Miss CSS