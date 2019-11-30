Be Inspired 12/1/19 – Kellie & Kristi Wright

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Nine television stations across 5 states to be sold for $59.2M
Top Stories
No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 10 Michigan 56-27 for record run
Ten animals killed in fire at Ohio safari park
Snow leopard’s vision restored after world-first cataract surgery
Weather forecast: Ice to accumulating snow Sunday
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
McQuaid looks to add first football title to history books
Top Stories
Bills make statement, loud and clear
Bills garner national media attention with Thanksgiving win over Dallas
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 13 vs. Cowboys
Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Cowboys
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Ice to accumulating snow Sunday
Top Stories
Families getting Christmas trees on Black Friday
Top Stories
Meals on Wheels in Ontario County still in need of volunteers
UPDATE: Destiny USA closes for the night after man was shot in the leg
Fire crews responding to house fire on Saratoga Avenue
New era for Knighthawks begins Saturday
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
CMA Awards
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
SUNY Geneseo
Be Inspired 12/1/19 – Kellie & Kristi Wright
Be Inspired
Posted:
Nov 30, 2019 / 03:12 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2019 / 03:12 PM EST
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Ice to accumulating snow Sunday
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss