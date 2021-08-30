Wheatland-Chili District prepares to welcome back students

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wheatland-Chili Central School District re-opens its doors in just over a week. The district’s superintendent said she’s looking forward to having students fully in-person again.

“That’s a great thing to celebrate and even if we have to wear masks, we’re back and having some sense of normalcy,” Lynda Quick said.

Many restrictions are still in-place this semester including a 3 feet distance in classrooms and 6 feet distance during lunch. But, a primary difference between this school year and last year is the removal of the remote learning option.

Superintendent Quick believes managing both online and in-person classrooms adds an additional challenge for teachers.

“It’s very difficult to manage that environment and we’re going to have all of our students back in person so we wont have a need for that,” Quick said.

Without the remote option, students will need a way to receive their work should they need to quarantine. Quick said there will be designated staff to assist.

“There will be basically a tutor for that student as they have to transition out,” Quick said. “They will coordinate work with the child’s teacher or teachers and they’ll work with the child everyday to make sure they are kept up to speed and can easily transition back when the quarantine ends.”

Another challenge that comes with returning to school is coping with learning loss due to the pandemic and remote learning.

“We do know that we’re going to have extra interventions and support needed this year to address that learning loss,” Quick said. “Summer programming, extended school year, extra interventions in the classroom, are all meant to address that learning loss and hopefully get our kids back to where they were.”

But, despite any turbulence, Quick said coming back to school will greatly benefit students.

“We need our kids back in our hallways. They need to be here, they need to learn in-person, they need the interactions that they can’t get online,” Quick said. “So, it’ll be nice to have everybody and I think our teachers and our staff are excited about that too.”

There will be extended day learning available after school to help students as well. Quick said it will begin later in the school year in order to give students time to adjust to the return to school.

The Wheatland-Chili Central School District school year begins on Wednesday, Sept. 8th.