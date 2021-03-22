Monroe County schools waiting for state approval on new CDC distancing guidance

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced and with protective partitions students work on an art project during class at the Sinaloa Middle School in Novato, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday, March 5, with $6.6 billion in incentives to try to get more California schools to reopen. The response has been lukewarm support, as teachers resist and parents complain that it doesn’t do enough to get kids in the classroom. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

Editor’s note: This media briefing is rendering now and will be attached shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With or without state approval, some local school districts are moving forward with plans to reopen for more in-person instruction in the fourth quarter of the academic year.

President of the Monroe County Superintendent’s Council Kathy Graupman held a briefing Monday to discuss returning to the classroom after new federal guidance was released last week.

The Center for Disease Control announced Friday changes to distancing when it comes to the classroom, a step to getting back to full in person leaning. They say the three feet rule could allow student greater flexibility when it comes to class time.

In the guidance from the CDC it:

Removes recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks. “We don’t have a lot of evidence of their effectiveness” in preventing transmission, said Greta Massetti, who leads the CDC’s community interventions task force.

Advises at least 3 feet of space between desks in elementary schools, even in towns and cities where community spread is high, so long as students and teachers wear masks and take other precautions.

Says spacing can also be 3 feet in middle and high schools, so long as there’s not a high level of spread in the community. If there is, spacing should be at least 6 feet.

Graupman said there was no approval yet from the New York State Department of Health on adopting the new guidelines as of Monday.

“The governor has said right from the beginning and yet, the way that the New York State Department of Health guidance is written, it doesn’t necessarily leave us with a lot of flexibility in order to adjust to opening schools widely — so there is a little bit of a disconnect,” Graupman said. “We still have work to do in our area because the CDC has issued this guidance, but we haven’t had any updated guidance from the New York State Department of Health.”

She said some districts will have different opinions on how to approach the guidance without approval, but as the Superintendent for Greece Central School District, she says she is moving forward with reopening schools under the new guidance.

“I have said for weeks now I want to be ready the minute that I can to get kids back in school, so we have put a date out there April 19, the beginning of the fourth quarter,” Graupman said. “I’m moving ahead like we’re opening at this point. We’re working on a specific plan that we’re submitted, so that’s my hope at this point.”

Graupman said her district would submit reopening plans to the state, just like how the process was handled in the fall. She says she’s surveying families on reopening and the vast majority of families say they want their kids back in school.

“I’m applying the three-foot guidance, so I put communication out to our families on Friday, specifically asking for any families who want to return four days a week,” Graupman said. “So in Greece it will be four-days per week. Wednesday will still be a day kids are learning remotely and that’s for a variety of reasons. Right now 97% of the families who responded to that survey want their children back in school four days per week so that’s what we’re planning for. That will look differently because what we’re basically doing is taking the two cohorts and any students who want to return from remote.”

Part of those plans include how to navigate the three-foot distancing rule in the classroom.

“Where it’s more troubling and difficult is at the elementary where we have kids at tables and furniture that just doesn’t work, so we have teams that are working on that,” Graupman said. “That’s why that idea of that planning — we have to plan and it’s going to take us weeks to get all that figured out.”

Transportation and cafeterias pose another challenge for school districts.

“Transportation right now has been handled a little differently by different districts,” Graupman said. “In Greece we’re looking at filling our buses with two-thirds capacity. We’re making sure windows are down, we’re looking at making sure siblings are sitting next to each other, so there’s things like that we could be doing. The information that I shared on Friday with our families, we’re getting that information right now so we’re set by Thursday of this week and our transportation team will have over two weeks to work that out. The lunch room space: Whether that be adding lunch periods weather that be looking at other spaces there’s a lot of things to be sorted out.”

Speaking with other Monroe County superintendents regularly, Graupman says the consensus is educators want school to reopen and do so safely.

“The logistics and how it all works and looks — certainly there are some differences and some challenges that are unique for different places, but by and large we’re all at the point where we see what this has done to our children,” Graupman said. “We want to sort of bring some normalcy, get our kids back from a social emotional perspective, from an academic learning piece; just to be able to take advantage of that fourth quarter.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza released a joint statement about the new CDC school guidelines Friday:

“The new, evidence-based guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are a welcome clarification of rules that would allow our schools to further reopen safely and begin returning more Monroe County students to in-person learning.

Today, we sent a letter urging New York State to expedite adopting these new guidelines, which if implemented here would allow our elementary schools to soon begin offering full-time in-person classes and provide clear guidance on when middle and high schools could begin to do the same.

We all know how important it is for our kids to get back to school, and how important it is to make sure we do that in a way that is safe for students, staff and faculty.

We are pleased to see that scientific inquiry has now shown that students may safely be allowed to sit 3 feet apart in classrooms without physical barriers as long as other COVID-19 mitigation measures, including universal masking, are in place.

We remain hopeful that our continuing efforts toward slowing the spread of illness, including widespread community vaccination, will soon reduce our overall transmission rates enough so that our middle and high schools may also be able to reopen safely.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.