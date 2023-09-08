ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We are at the end of our first day of school coverage for Monroe County and today, News 8 paid a visit to Vertus High School — where they do things a little bit differently for their students.

Students around Monroe County and the Finger Lakes are finishing up their first days of school, but students at Vertus are wrapping up a month of being back.

“July 31 was the first day of school for us,” First-year Vertus High School Principal, Levi Bennett says.

You read that right. Vertus High School students have been back for a month, something that’s all part of their summer session that continues into the regular school year.

“I got a big brother that goes here also, and he told me – that summer session is to help you graduate early,” freshman Zy’Miere Tanksley says. “So, I just thought of it like, ‘Oh this is my time to graduate early.'”

Before they have that opportunity, they have to embody the young man that Vertus is aiming to create for their future.

“More than just academics. We are here to make successful young men. To help guys succeed in life. If you bring us a boy, we want to give you a man, a responsible man,” said Bennett.

To help do that, Vertus has different types of programs that you may not see in usual high school classrooms. Students like junior Farell Carey are taking full advantage.

“We have like a barbering class, an EA Sports class, a fishing class,” Carey says. “All these college classes, courses. It’s really nice.”

“They got a basketball camp all around the whole school year, so I played in that,” Tanksley says. “They got a studio here; I was also in that one time. It’s a good school.”

Vertus High officials say they are nearly at their enrollment capacity, but they say they are always looking for young men to join their family.