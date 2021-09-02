Vertus High School students return to the classroom Thursday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vertus High School, a Rochester charter school, returned to school Thursday.

As with every district, there are concerns about COVID-19 spread, learning loss and mental health. But, Cherokee Hardman, an 11th grade student, said he’s ready for the new semester.

“I wouldn’t say I’m nervous. I would say I’m like more excited, and I would just want to see people and like see new faces.”

Levi Bennett, the school’s Director of Student Success said one of the best opportunities of being fully in-person is student collaboration.

“Getting back in the groove of working with other students, building the teamwork which they haven’t been able to do working from home alone,” said Bennett. “Being able to work on interview skills, being able to be prepared for college, being able to prepare for jobs.”

Bennett said not seeing the students for so long has been like not seeing family members and ready to see the entire student body again.

“It’s going to be a fun time when they come back and I’m looking forward to it.”