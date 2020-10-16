Two elementary classes fully remote after Avon staff tests positive for COVID-19

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — Two elementary classes will be fully remote for the next two weeks after a staff member in the Avon Central School District.

In a note posted on the district’s website, the school said they began contact tracing once it was notified by the staff member.

The collaborative contract tracing unfortunately resulted in a recommendation for a precautionary 14-day quarantine for individuals involved- staff and students. Two classes at the Elementary School are involved. Personal communications were had with students, staff, and families. These impacted classes will be operating remotely for the next two weeks.

— Superintendent of Avon Central Schools Ryan P. Pacatte

In the first of weekly coronavirus briefings from the Monroe County Health Department, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said for the most part, schools have done a good job at keeping safety precautions in place. He says the real concern is gatherings and travel.

