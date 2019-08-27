State Supreme Court holds up repeal on religious exemption

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– A judge has upheld a New York State law repealing religious exemptions from vaccinations required for children in schools or daycare programs.



The state legislature repealed the religious exemption in June amid the nation’s worst measles outbreak in decades.



Families who previously held religious exemptions sued to argue the repeal was unconstitutional because it violated rights of religious expression.



A state supreme court judge upheld the law, citing a 1944 U.S. Supreme court ruling saying the right to practice religion doesn’t include liberty to expose the community to disease.

A civil rights lawyer says that decision will be appealed.

Meanwhile, New York still allows exemption from vaccines for medical reasons.