ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We all try to stay on a certain sleep schedule that some may think is perfected.

News 8 spoke with a local sleep expert who says it’s actually your body’s biological clock setting the alarm for the morning. Something to think about as well as we get closer to back-to-school season.

It’s called circadian rhythm, a biological alarm clock that if set the right way, can make for an easier morning.

“It’s kind of this complex set of hormones that your body makes in a predictable way that includes things like stress hormones, sleep hormones, and all sorts of things like that that make your body work on that 24-hour clock,” Dr. Heidi Connolly, a sleep expert at the URMC Sleep and Wellness center says.

Establishing a normal circadian rhythm is something that can really help kids when they are preparing to go back to school after a summer of long nights and sleeping in.

“If you’re used to sleeping midnight to 10 a.m. or 2 a.m. to 10 or 11 a.m. then all of a sudden you have to be up at 6 a.m., that’s like giving yourself about 5 or 6 hours of jetlag in a few days, and you don’t feel good when you’re doing that,” she says. “It’s hard to perform well in things like academics.”

A way to get back into that school sleep schedule? Slowly ease into it.

“If we wake up progressively earlier – 15 minutes every two or three days – then our body will naturally be ready to go to sleep 15 minutes earlier until we establish that earlier circadian rhythm,” Dr. Connolly says.

Besides just getting back on track, she says it can help prevent things like injuries and can improve mental health.

“Then we can function better in during the daytime,” Dr. Connolly says. “There’s less risk of car accidents, kids perform better on standardized testing, there’s less athletic injuries. Both teachers and students report less depression and they feel better.”

Dr. Connolly says some ways to get a good night’s sleep to prepare the body for bed: