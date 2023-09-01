ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester will be giving away free bookbags filled with school supplies after their “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

The Salvation Army partnered with many businesses and organizations across the Rochester area to collect donation drives via donation drives. They also handed out school supply lists to shoppers at some Walmart stores to help with the campaign.

Now that they are prepared, a distribution event will take place on Friday at the Salvation Army’s Northwest location on West Avenue. All bookbags will be chock full of supplies like notebooks and pencils.

The event is being held in an effort to help families who are struggling to get the supplies their kids need before the first day of classes. Major Rick Starkey, the county operations director for the Salvation Army says that there is an additional reason.

“By sharing school supplies with local children, we empower them to have a smooth academic start and as a result, achieve more throughout the school year,” he said. “It’s a boost that many need in both confidence and support.”

Parents and families can stop by their Northwest location on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up a bookbag.