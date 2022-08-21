ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fidelis Care joined community partners and Rochester mascots at the International Plaza on Sunday for a “back to school bash.”

Organizers of the event filled up approximately 500 backpacks with school supplies to give away to Rochester students who attended the event.

The event also featured famous Rochester mascots, such as Fidelis Care’s Fidelisaurus and the Rochester Amerks’ Moose, along with a Zumba dance-off, building kits for kids, and a mascot dance-off competition.

The event was a collaboration between Fidelis Care and the Ibero-American Action League.