Rochester charter school expands in-person learning to serve more families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eugenio María de Hostos Charter School is working to expand how many students can be accepted for in-person learning.

By spacing students across its three campuses, Executive Director Miriam Vazquez said they’re exploring ways to bring in new students who want to learn in the classroom.

“Not every family is able to make virtual learning work and so a lot of students simply aren’t getting the instruction and resources they need,” Vazquez said in a statement. “At EMHCS we believe that children are successful when we provide for their academic, social-emotional, creative needs and support families. EMHCS will open 2 additional in-person learning classrooms for grades Kindergarten and second grade contingent on receiving enough applications to make it fiscally possible. We also have some limited seats available in grades 1 and 3-5.”

The charter school is accepting a total of more than 50 students for kindergarten and second grade in socially distanced classrooms. While applications are accepted on a rolling basis, preference is given to those who apply immediately. The school will also continue taking applications for virtual learning across all grades.

Families who are interested can learn more and apply at emhcharter.org