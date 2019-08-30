ROC The Future back-to-school tips for parents

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – News 8 continue to help you and your family get ready for back to school! The transition can be stressful.

Roc The Future is giving big recommendations for parents. They urge parents to take a step back, take a breath and get your mind ready for back to school. It’s the first step to be in the right mindset according to the initiative.

Get back into a normal sleep routine: because it takes time to get your body back adjusted to a routine that may start at an earlier time.

Get ready for class: be sure to have all your school supplies ready. ROC The Future encourages your children to go with you when you go buy them because it gets them excited for the new school year.

Breakfast for every morning: It’s important to have some sort of meal, especially if your child can’t make it to the breakfast provided at schools. Mini shakes usually works if your in a rush.

Have a family round up meeting: this is an opportunity for the family get together discuss what they envision for the school year. A chance to address areas of anxiety and set goals.

“Keep it focused on how the children are feeling. How you all are feeling about the school. With this gathering parents should walk away feeling as though they’re listening more and their children are talking more,” said Tanishia Johnson, Manager of Family and Community Empowerment at ROC The Future. “So the idea is to have that round up to continue that routine on a weekly basis if you can’t do that daily at least do it mini check in and say ask open ended questions not just did you have a good day, how was your day tell me about your day. ”

According to ROC The Future, parents make sure you’re up to date on any school bus changes. Plus, have your child’s medical records up to date.

For more information: http://rocthefuture.org/

