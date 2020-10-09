RIT raises COVID-19 alert level due to increase in cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Institute of Technology has raised its alert level after an increase of COVID-19 cases on campus.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: We have made the decision to move our COVID-19 alert level on campus to Yellow. This means the prevalence of virus remains low, but indicators show potential for an increase in transmission. More details https://t.co/wH25QoxmSx /1 pic.twitter.com/XP6JWM2ujq — RIT (@RITtigers) October 9, 2020

The school posted an announcement to its website on Friday morning that the risk level went from green, to yellow — meaning the school is now at a low to moderate risk.

“This means the prevalence of virus remains low, but indicators show potential for an increase in transmission,” school officials said. “Because of this change, we will limit non-instructional indoor gatherings to 25 people and implement targeted testing.”

In the statement, school officials said they had been tracking cases stemming form students who traveled off campus and some outside of the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

“This serves as a reminder that anyone traveling must follow all health and safety measures. We strongly recommend that students, faculty, and staff do not travel outside the Finger Lakes Region (Monroe and adjacent counties) unless absolutely necessary. If travel must occur, please remember to follow all safety precautions and refrain from participating in group gatherings where distancing and masking is not occurring.”

The school said in the statement they are implementing a program called “Get Back to Green,” to work to reduce the risk and bring the numbers back down. The school said it will continue testing and contact tracing.

“Our most recent wastewater surveillance samples detected the possible presence of COVID in parts of Riverknoll and Greek housing. Out of an abundance of caution, we will test impacted residents from those units starting this morning. Individuals needing testing will be alerted via text and email.”

Green indicates the lowest risk on campus, while red is the highest. Find more information about RIT’s alert levels here.