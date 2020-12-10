RIT begins development of saliva testing for spring semester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Institute of Technology is developing COVID-19 saliva testing protocols for the spring semester.

Two faculty researches from RIT’s College of Science, André Hudson and Julie Thomas, are spearheading the testing process.

The group has finalized process controls and training for those who will help with testing. According to RIT, test results can be determined within the day. Current nasal swab tests are sent to an off-site lab for results, often taking days.

The school said this is a much more cost effective method of testing as compared to the nasal swab test. Saliva testing is expected to be fully implemented by the start of the spring semester.

