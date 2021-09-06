RCSD eliminates walker-bus program for students living within 1.5 miles of 3 schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to a bus driver shortage, the Rochester City School District announced Monday that it would be eliminating the walker-bus program for students at three schools who reside within 1.5 miles of the school.

Students impacted live within the 1.5 mile radius of:

Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10

Enrico Fermi School No. 17

Abraham Lincoln School No. 22

In a letter to sent to families Monday, RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small wrote, in part:

“Last week, we were notified that our bus providers do not have enough drivers to transport all of our students to and from school. We are now faced with a significant crisis, which has forced us to make several adjustments that will impact the start of the school year.

One immediate solution the RCSD is implementing is to eliminate transportation for students who participate in the Walker-Bus Program and live within 1.5 miles of their school. Our records indicate that your child’s school is within a 1.5-mile radius of your home. Therefore, the District will no longer provide transportation for your child to and from school beginning Thursday, September 9. This decision was made after careful consideration of all our possible options.

As you may be aware, there is a serious shortage of bus drivers nationwide and in our community. We have made every effort to resolve this situation, including recruitment and retention strategies, and changing the start and dismissal times at many of our schools.

We understand that this may cause a significant inconvenience, and we sincerely apologize for the late notice. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and flexibility, as we continue to navigate the effects of this pandemic.”

The ongoing bus driver shortage already forced district officials to delay the start of the school year, and has officials considering a remote learning model for high schoolers as the district continues to navigate the transportation issue.

